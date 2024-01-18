Junior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We have an extremely exciting opportunity available for a Junior Software Engineer to join a fast-growing Financial Technology Company

This is the ideal position for someone who wants hands-on experience of an entire technological platform and deal with all aspects of the technology lifecycle. This extremely rare opportunity is the one that every software engineer looks for, where he/she has the chance to come in early and be part of an already established revenue generating successful FinTech business.

Minimum Education Requirements

A Degree in Computer Sciences/Engineering (no diplomas will be considered)

Applicants with an Honours degree will receive preference

Minimum Experience

0 – 3 years of Software Development Experience

C#

JavaScript

HTML

SQL

Should you not receive a response from us within two week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Desired Skills:

C#

Graduate

Computer Science

Developer

Software Engineer

