Network Engineer – Intermediate to Senior – Western Cape Cape Town

My established retail client is seeking a Mid-Senior level Network Engineer to be responsible for the design, setup, configuration, maintenance, security and reliable operation of the company’s network- and computer systems, hardware & software. ERP experience highly sought.
Key Responsibilities
- Designing and implementing new network solutions
- Installing, configuring, supporting and maintaining network equipment including firewalls, routers, servers, switches, Wi-Fi controllers and access points
- Configuration and maintenance of SDWAN, IP tunnels, DHCP and DNS
- Back up- and disaster recovery
- Set up, configure, support and maintain telephone systems, specifically VOIP systems, in a SDWAN environment
- Co-ordinate and manage sub-contractors involved with network installations across the organization
- User administration (setup and maintenance of user accounts)
- Ensure correct and optimal function of peripheral devices across the organization
- Recovery and repairs from hardware- or software failures.
- Provide tier II support per request from the IT Service Desk
- Monitor network performance and uptime, and identify remedial actions to improve overall network performance
- Perform system updates to new versions of OS and application software releases
- Setup security policies for users. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption)
- Password and identity management
- Facilitate procurement of hardware- and software
- Operate master consoles in order to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks, and to coordinate computer network access and use
- Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations
Requirements
- Ideally the candidate should have 3 to 5 year’s experience in a similar role
- A MCSE and good working knowledge of Active Directory is mandatory
- Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Windows 10 & 11, Office365, MS Office, Microsoft Exchange – high proficiency required
- ERP system experience would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Network Engineer
- Systems Engineer
- MCSE
- Systems Design
- Azure