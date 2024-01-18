Network Engineer – Intermediate to Senior – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 18, 2024

My established retail client is seeking a Mid-Senior level Network Engineer to be responsible for the design, setup, configuration, maintenance, security and reliable operation of the company’s network- and computer systems, hardware & software. ERP experience highly sought.
Key Responsibilities

  • Designing and implementing new network solutions

  • Installing, configuring, supporting and maintaining network equipment including firewalls, routers, servers, switches, Wi-Fi controllers and access points
  • Configuration and maintenance of SDWAN, IP tunnels, DHCP and DNS
  • Back up- and disaster recovery
  • Set up, configure, support and maintain telephone systems, specifically VOIP systems, in a SDWAN environment
  • Co-ordinate and manage sub-contractors involved with network installations across the organization
  • User administration (setup and maintenance of user accounts)
  • Ensure correct and optimal function of peripheral devices across the organization
  • Recovery and repairs from hardware- or software failures.
  • Provide tier II support per request from the IT Service Desk
  • Monitor network performance and uptime, and identify remedial actions to improve overall network performance
  • Perform system updates to new versions of OS and application software releases
  • Setup security policies for users. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption)
  • Password and identity management
  • Facilitate procurement of hardware- and software
  • Operate master consoles in order to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks, and to coordinate computer network access and use
  • Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations

Requirements

  • Ideally the candidate should have 3 to 5 year’s experience in a similar role
  • A MCSE and good working knowledge of Active Directory is mandatory
  • Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Windows 10 & 11, Office365, MS Office, Microsoft Exchange – high proficiency required
  • ERP system experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Network Engineer
  • Systems Engineer
  • MCSE
  • Systems Design
  • Azure

