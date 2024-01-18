New CEO for Mimecast

Mimecast has announced the appointment of Marc Van Zadelhoff as CEO, as co-founder Peter Bauer steps down from the role.

Bauer remains as a member of the board and will continue to be an active advisor.

“I’ve loved leading Mimecast from our founding in 2003 to our current position as a globally recognized, award-winning cybersecurity company,” Bauer says. “After an amazing and busy 21 years I am looking forward to pursuing my personal interests in addressing climate-change, environmental and social justice, and supporting young entrepreneurs.

“I am pleased to pass the leadership torch to Marc, whom I’ve known and respected for almost a decade and look forward to the company’s continued success under his leadership.”

Van Zadelhoff joins the company with nearly 25 years in the cybersecurity space, having led a range of organisations. He has acted as CEO of Devo, chief operating officer of LogMeIn, and was one of the founders of IBM Security, serving as GM/CEO.

“I’m drawn to Mimecast because it protects against today’s most urgent cybersecurity threats, namely: employees collaborating in an ever more dangerous world,” Van Zadelhoff says. “Peter and the team have masterfully positioned Mimecast to help solve the problem of human risk. Joining now is super exciting to me.

“Mimecast has strong momentum, a world-class leadership team and a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions. In the coming months I will be meeting with customers and partners, getting to know Mimecast employees, and ensuring that we continue to deliver on our promise.”

Van Zadelhoff takes up the new position on Monday 22 January.