Project Analyst (Graduates)

Do you enjoy making sense of data while being able to give back?

Is this you?

You’ve got a knack for numbers and data and enjoy making sense of large of amounts of information and using that refined information for reporting purposes.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be collating data and supporting documents from various sources by interacting with stakeholders, colleagues and clients. You’ll use your advanced Excel skills to analyse the data and produce various reports for clients. You will also be preparing and delivering presentations as well as doing maintenance of databases.

Where you’ll be doing it

A professional consulting firm specialising in the amazing, fast growing renewable energy industry with a focus on economic development that is changing the SA landscape for the better. They help their clients support development programs and give back to communities. Your offices are based in Sandton and you will be office based for four days out of five. However, in your probation period, you will be in office 100%.

This is not your standard 8am to 5pm, every quarter with reporting they’ll be long hours and weekend work so if you’re a clock watcher, this wont be a fit for you. The company is big on development and you’ll gain the opportunity to learn. It’s a dynamic, diverse team of professionals that are output driven, it’s a high performance and team orientated culture.

The role is process driven, you’ll need to comfortable dealing with large amounts of data and dealing with clients directly.

What you’ll need

A completed commercial degree is essential and you need to have a passion for data and be good working with people as you’ll be client facing. Advanced Excel skills are critical (this will be assessed in the interview process).

We’re happy to either consider graduates with degrees such as Bcom General, BCom Finance, Economics, BSC Social Sciences or related. We’ll also look at candidates with around 2 years’ experience working with data which will get you off the ground quickly. Experience gained in renewable energy or economic development will give you an advantage.

We’re eager for someone that wants to make a difference but is process driven, dedicated and hard working to put the effort in to succeed. To be part of a good team of people that are driven by the greater good.

What you’ll get

Professional offices, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded, young and ambitious colleagues, great training, an opportunity to give back to communities and you’ll earn a market related salary with the possibility of earning a performance bonus.

What next

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

