Project Manager (DMOC) Nurse (Wits RHI) Gophelega (Tshwane)

Main purpose of the job:

To provide oversight, and management of the DMOC interventions within the specified geographical area in achievement of project targets and improved HIV and TB-related health outcomes

Location:

Wits RHI – Tshwane (Pretoria)

Key performance areas:

Coordinate and manage the implementation of DMOC within the supported district, including but not limited to supporting the implementation of either model of care for adolescents and youth (AFYS), men, women or older persons

Provide direction, programme implementation guidance and support to sub-district-based managers to ensure delivery of the DMOC components of the project

Track and monitor all programme components, including operations research projects as applicable, using agreed indicators

Support the development and review of work plans and other programme documents for effective implementation of the programme

Support the development of programme tools such as SOPs and technical guidelines and contribute to the development of other programme documents as required

Coordinate and troubleshoot all programme-related activities within the supported district

Contribute to the development of best practice reports, technical publications and other programme resources as required

Undertake regular site visits to ensure and support the implementation of activities according to the plan

Ensure compliance with the relevant components of the programme area, in collaboration with other RHI teams

Support the identification and implementation of Quality Improvement projects within the programme area

Participate in monthly progress meetings with the sub-district team to monitor progress of the strategic plan and deliverables

Provide direct service delivery as required to ensure outputs are met and programme targets achieved, and support junior staff with the management of complex clinical cases within the focus area

Supervise and manage line reports in keeping with Wits RHI policies and procedures

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of line reports to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation

Facilitate skills transfer from programme staff to DOH counterparts

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Develop and effectively manage relationships with external and internal stakeholders including DoH, DSD, donors, partners and relevant Wits RHI structures

Maintain close communication with the Wits RHI M&E/SI team to ensure adequate and regular reporting to district management and facility DoH managers

Serve as a representative of the relevant DMOC programme on both internal and external forums/working groups within the supported districts

Report on key achievements, challenges and successes according to programme reporting timelines

Ensure high-quality data is reported according to reporting timelines

Ensure DMOC programme data is regularly reviewed and analysed, gaps identified and action plans or mitigation plans implemented

Disseminate accurate reports to internal and external stakeholders on an ongoing basis

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Professional Nursing Degree/Diploma, or equivalent

Required minimum work experience:

5 years of Management experience within a donor-funded public health or private healthcare programme

Professional Body:

South African Nursing Council

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Postgraduate Degree or Diploma in Public Health, Management or related fields

Ability to review and analyse programme data for decision-making

Excellent levels of written and verbal English communication skills

Preference for experience in at least one of the following fields: Differentiated Models of Care, including models of care for Adolescents and Youth, Men, Women, or Older Persons

Experience managing a PEPFAR-funded project

Demands of the job:

Travel will be required within and outside of the district

Ability to work in a highly demanding and pressurized environment, flexibility, management, training and leadership experience

Communications and relationships:

Develop and effectively manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders (Relevant Wits RHI Structures, DoH, donors, partners at all levels)

