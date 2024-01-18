React Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking 3 talented React Developers to join our dynamic team. If you are passionate about creating visually stunning and responsive web applications and have a keen eye for user experience, we’d love to hear from you.

What you will do:

Develop and implement user interfaces for web applications using React.

Collaborate with UI/UX designers to translate designs into high-quality code.

Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Work closely with back-end developers to integrate front-end components with server-side logic.

Stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in front-end development.

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a Front-end React Developer or similar role.

Solid understanding of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and related web technologies.

Proficient in [URL Removed] and its core principles.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling.

Strong understanding of responsive design and mobile-first principles.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field (or equivalent experience)

Personal Attributes:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

