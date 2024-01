SAP CO consultant

A “Sweet” opportunity has risen for a SAP CO Consultant allowing you to work in the Golden Mile every second week!

The Suitable candidate will be required to travel Internationally and must possess strengths in the following:

S4/Hana

Configuration

Implementation

Start Date: ASAP

End Date: December 2024

If you have what it takes, don’t let this one pass you by!

Desired Skills:

sap co

Configuration

S4/Hana

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position