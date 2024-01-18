Senior Business Systems Support Technician – Gauteng Boksburg North

Jan 18, 2024

Senior Business Systems Support Technician

Purpose of The Job
To provide IT Business Systems support and to ensure proper functioning of all Business System software.

Job Responsibilities

  • Application Management (AX 209 / D365 Finance and Operations):
  • Perform daily, weekly monthly and year-end system procedures as scheduled (e.g. parts updating).
  • Ensure procedures/ runs are automated as far as possible.
  • Extract data for business on demand/or ad-hoc basis.
  • Perform housekeeping/ maintenance to ensure optimal utilisation of systems.
  • Take corrective action in case of system failure.
  • Engage with relevant third parties to assist in system support.
  • Trouble shooting and problem diagnoses as and when problems occur.

Security/ Access Control:

  • Control and maintain user access controls.
  • Ensure user profiles are maintained accurately.
  • Adhere to company policy regarding confidentiality of data.

Business System Enhancement:

  • Review functional changes to business systems.
  • Ensure proper functioning of business systems programs.
  • Test software upgrades.

Application Implementations:

  • Support the implementation life cycle of all applications.
  • Analyze requirements for solutions as and when required.
  • Test solution and provide post implementation support on all applications.

People Management:

  • Assist with and develop and coach team members.
  • Comply with HR and company policies and procedures as well as legislation and current labour agreements.

Knowledge and Skills

  • Microsoft Office Suite
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Project Management Skills
  • People Management Skills
  • Problem Resolution Skills
  • Knowledge of Business Systems Products (Dynamics AX/D365)
  • Basic Networking Skills
  • Trouble Shooting and Problem Diagnoses
  • Database Knowledge, Especially SQL
  • Communication Skills
  • Basic Financial Knowledge
  • Basic Supply Chain Knowledge

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate in Information Technology NQF level 6 (Essential)
  • Certificate in MSSQL (Essential)
  • Certificate in Dynamics AX/D365 (Essential)
  • 4 years’ experience in IT Business Systems Support (Essential)
  • 2 years’ experience in Enterprise Resource Planning implementation and Development (Essential)
  • 2 years’ experience in People Management (Essential)
  • 2 years’ experience Project Management (Essential)

  • Physical / Legal Requirements

  • Fit for Duty

  • Fit to Travel
  • No Criminal Record
  • Clear ITC record

Desired Skills:

  • Ms D365
  • SQL

