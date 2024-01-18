Senior Business Systems Support Technician – Gauteng Boksburg North

Senior Business Systems Support Technician

Purpose of The Job

To provide IT Business Systems support and to ensure proper functioning of all Business System software.

Job Responsibilities

Application Management (AX 209 / D365 Finance and Operations):

Perform daily, weekly monthly and year-end system procedures as scheduled (e.g. parts updating).

Ensure procedures/ runs are automated as far as possible.

Extract data for business on demand/or ad-hoc basis.

Perform housekeeping/ maintenance to ensure optimal utilisation of systems.

Take corrective action in case of system failure.

Engage with relevant third parties to assist in system support.

Trouble shooting and problem diagnoses as and when problems occur.

Security/ Access Control:

Control and maintain user access controls.

Ensure user profiles are maintained accurately.

Adhere to company policy regarding confidentiality of data.

Business System Enhancement:

Review functional changes to business systems.

Ensure proper functioning of business systems programs.

Test software upgrades.

Application Implementations:

Support the implementation life cycle of all applications.

Analyze requirements for solutions as and when required.

Test solution and provide post implementation support on all applications.

People Management:

Assist with and develop and coach team members.

Comply with HR and company policies and procedures as well as legislation and current labour agreements.

Knowledge and Skills

Microsoft Office Suite

Interpersonal Skills

Project Management Skills

People Management Skills

Problem Resolution Skills

Knowledge of Business Systems Products (Dynamics AX/D365)

Basic Networking Skills

Trouble Shooting and Problem Diagnoses

Database Knowledge, Especially SQL

Communication Skills

Basic Financial Knowledge

Basic Supply Chain Knowledge

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Information Technology NQF level 6 (Essential)

Certificate in MSSQL (Essential)

Certificate in Dynamics AX/D365 (Essential)

4 years’ experience in IT Business Systems Support (Essential)

2 years’ experience in Enterprise Resource Planning implementation and Development (Essential)

2 years’ experience in People Management (Essential)

2 years’ experience Project Management (Essential)

Physical / Legal Requirements

Fit for Duty

Fit to Travel

No Criminal Record

Clear ITC record

Desired Skills:

Ms D365

SQL

