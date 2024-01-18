Senior Business Systems Support Technician
Purpose of The Job
To provide IT Business Systems support and to ensure proper functioning of all Business System software.
Job Responsibilities
- Application Management (AX 209 / D365 Finance and Operations):
- Perform daily, weekly monthly and year-end system procedures as scheduled (e.g. parts updating).
- Ensure procedures/ runs are automated as far as possible.
- Extract data for business on demand/or ad-hoc basis.
- Perform housekeeping/ maintenance to ensure optimal utilisation of systems.
- Take corrective action in case of system failure.
- Engage with relevant third parties to assist in system support.
- Trouble shooting and problem diagnoses as and when problems occur.
Security/ Access Control:
- Control and maintain user access controls.
- Ensure user profiles are maintained accurately.
- Adhere to company policy regarding confidentiality of data.
Business System Enhancement:
- Review functional changes to business systems.
- Ensure proper functioning of business systems programs.
- Test software upgrades.
Application Implementations:
- Support the implementation life cycle of all applications.
- Analyze requirements for solutions as and when required.
- Test solution and provide post implementation support on all applications.
People Management:
- Assist with and develop and coach team members.
- Comply with HR and company policies and procedures as well as legislation and current labour agreements.
Knowledge and Skills
- Microsoft Office Suite
- Interpersonal Skills
- Project Management Skills
- People Management Skills
- Problem Resolution Skills
- Knowledge of Business Systems Products (Dynamics AX/D365)
- Basic Networking Skills
- Trouble Shooting and Problem Diagnoses
- Database Knowledge, Especially SQL
- Communication Skills
- Basic Financial Knowledge
- Basic Supply Chain Knowledge
Minimum Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in Information Technology NQF level 6 (Essential)
- Certificate in MSSQL (Essential)
- Certificate in Dynamics AX/D365 (Essential)
- 4 years’ experience in IT Business Systems Support (Essential)
- 2 years’ experience in Enterprise Resource Planning implementation and Development (Essential)
- 2 years’ experience in People Management (Essential)
- 2 years’ experience Project Management (Essential)
Physical / Legal Requirements
Fit for Duty
- Fit to Travel
- No Criminal Record
- Clear ITC record
Desired Skills:
- Ms D365
- SQL