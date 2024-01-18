Senior Microsoft Dynamics Developer at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

About our client:

Our client offers Managed IT & Managed Solutions to clients across Ireland, the UK, and the USA. They collaborate closely with their clients to address their technology needs, ensuring business prosperity and protection. Their diverse clientele spans various sectors, including Construction & Engineering, Med-tech, Bio Pharma, Financial, and Legal. This will be a fully remote position.

What you will be doing:

Craft, refine and bring software solutions to life on Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

Work closely with diverse teams to implement successful solutions seamlessly.

Guide tech/code reviews, fostering quality and knowledge exchange in a collaborative environment.

Ensure smooth, Agile-compliant product releases and adeptly maintain existing applications.

Explore enhancements for CRM solutions, staying informed about platform changes.

Offer reliable second-line support for Dynamics 365/PowerApps to keep systems running smoothly.

What you need:

Hold a relevant degree in Software Engineering/IT or equivalent.

Bring a minimum of 3 years of expertise in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform development.

Showcase strong problem-solving skills for debugging and troubleshooting software issues.

Communicate technical concepts effectively to non-technical stakeholders.

Leverage industry experience working collaboratively in Agile teams.

Demonstrate familiarity with version control systems like Git.

What would be nice:

Hold certifications in Dynamics/PowerApps, such as PL200 and PL400.

Demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics Products, PowerApps, and Azure platforms.

Exhibit skills in Business Application tools like Power Automate, PowerBI, and Microsoft DevOps.

Possess hands-on experience with programming languages (JSON, JavaScript, HTML, Python) and server-side programming (.Net, C#, or VB.Net).

Job ID:

J104428

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Power Platform

Development

Learn more/Apply for this position