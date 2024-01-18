Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FPSL) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 18, 2024

Purpose of the Job

  • You will take part in the analysis, design, and implementation of SAP FPSL solutions with an emphasis on end-to-end processes, supporting all business requirements, and system architecture to meet project demands.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences

  • FPSL Certification

  • SAP FI certification and equivalent will be an advantage

  • Working knowledge of SAP Activate will be an advantage

Experience

  • 3 to 5 years of experience in SAP FPSL having expertise in Implementations, Rollout, Upgrade and Support Projects.

  • Minimum two E2E Implementation experience in SAP FPSL specifically for Insurance/Finance is required.

Key Responsibilities

  • Providing direction, functional expertise, and configuration abilities to create applications based on SAP solutions.

  • Delivery in a hybrid systems environment, focusing mostly on SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Cloud solutions.

  • Delivery in the Agile process as part of a stable team.

  • You are also expected to interact with business stakeholders to address any unanswered operational or technical queries, with a focus on the project and SAP functionality.

  • Support the customer and maintain the customer’s FPSL System.

  • Be able to get the customer’s requirement and translating them by customizing FPSL components and deliver them within the agreed timeline.

  • Proficient in Solution design and configuration of SAP FPSL specially for Insurance/Finance.

  • Business Requirements Management on the accounting standards IFRS17 is a must.

  • Experience in creation of the functional specifications, test cases, process flows, customizing, training and other project-related documents.

  • Work experience in relevant SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance implementations from the designing of the solution (blueprint) to the go-live and post-go-live activities

  • Good functional knowledge in the areas of financial accounting within the financial services industry.

  • Deep Knowledge of IFRS17 for Insurance/Finance.

  • Profound knowledge and know-how with all the three measurement types (GMM, PAA and VFA), including all related FPSL processes.

  • Technical and know-how of integrations into FPSL (via BW tool) and to the SAP S4HANA GL.

  • Solve module-specific problems as the contact person for the customer related to the SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance Qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

