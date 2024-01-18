Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FPSL) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the Job
- You will take part in the analysis, design, and implementation of SAP FPSL solutions with an emphasis on end-to-end processes, supporting all business requirements, and system architecture to meet project demands.
Qualifications
- Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences
- FPSL Certification
- SAP FI certification and equivalent will be an advantage
- Working knowledge of SAP Activate will be an advantage
Experience
- 3 to 5 years of experience in SAP FPSL having expertise in Implementations, Rollout, Upgrade and Support Projects.
- Minimum two E2E Implementation experience in SAP FPSL specifically for Insurance/Finance is required.
Key Responsibilities
- Providing direction, functional expertise, and configuration abilities to create applications based on SAP solutions.
- Delivery in a hybrid systems environment, focusing mostly on SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Cloud solutions.
- Delivery in the Agile process as part of a stable team.
- You are also expected to interact with business stakeholders to address any unanswered operational or technical queries, with a focus on the project and SAP functionality.
- Support the customer and maintain the customer’s FPSL System.
- Be able to get the customer’s requirement and translating them by customizing FPSL components and deliver them within the agreed timeline.
- Proficient in Solution design and configuration of SAP FPSL specially for Insurance/Finance.
- Business Requirements Management on the accounting standards IFRS17 is a must.
- Experience in creation of the functional specifications, test cases, process flows, customizing, training and other project-related documents.
- Work experience in relevant SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance implementations from the designing of the solution (blueprint) to the go-live and post-go-live activities
- Good functional knowledge in the areas of financial accounting within the financial services industry.
- Deep Knowledge of IFRS17 for Insurance/Finance.
- Profound knowledge and know-how with all the three measurement types (GMM, PAA and VFA), including all related FPSL processes.
- Technical and know-how of integrations into FPSL (via BW tool) and to the SAP S4HANA GL.
- Solve module-specific problems as the contact person for the customer related to the SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance Qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management