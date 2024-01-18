Software Developer and Linux Specialist

We have an amazing software development and engineering opportunity in at a very niche tech company based in Centurion.

The position is with a niche tech company based in Centurion, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security. They have products deployed in over 12 countries and they work closely with their partners to solve real world problems with technology. Their culture is very inclusive, and employees are involved in cross functional business development and operations. This company is a tech heaven with original products being built on the back of integrity, trust and the massive responsibility of privacy protection on an international scale involving high profile companies. The position is hybrid, requiring 2-3 days in office per week.

Required Competencies:

All things linux and networking on Linux

Web RTC

Network Communication understandign is essential

Setting up high performing servers

Asterisk experience will be beneficial

Development capability would be advantageous ( BASH, C, C++ )

Experience in these technologies will be greatly beneficial: JavaScript / HTML / CSS / PHPNodeJS / ElectronLAMP stack (web)Networking

Basic Requirements:

You must be fluent in English & understanding Afrikaans would be beneficial

Matric (Grade 12) is required

Basic Microsoft Excel skills are required

Own transport and a valid driver’s license

Chronological stable employment history

You should be able to provide contactable references



