Software Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Jan 18, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for PL/SQL developers to join them on some exciting initiatives

Retail, IT

Hybrid work model, Cape Town, Rates – TBD

Technologies :
PL/SQL
Oracle Db
SQL
Linux / Autosys

Responsibilities :
Help with day to day queries from users and teams
Develop, test and deliver user requests
Do development on strategic innovation projects
Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details
Support current systems

Key Competencies :
3 years + Pl/SQL or Sql
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) experience will be beneficial
Analytical mindset
Logical thinker
Good communication skill
Work as part of a team
Positive and proactive attitude
Self managed, self motivated
Ability to follow instructions and adhere to standards
Deliver of high quality work
IT qualification preferred

