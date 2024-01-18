Software Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for PL/SQL developers to join them on some exciting initiatives

Retail, IT

Hybrid work model, Cape Town, Rates – TBD

Technologies :

PL/SQL

Oracle Db

SQL

Linux / Autosys

Responsibilities :

Help with day to day queries from users and teams

Develop, test and deliver user requests

Do development on strategic innovation projects

Liaise with users to discuss functional spec details

Support current systems

Key Competencies :

3 years + Pl/SQL or Sql

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) experience will be beneficial

Analytical mindset

Logical thinker

Good communication skill

Work as part of a team

Positive and proactive attitude

Self managed, self motivated

Ability to follow instructions and adhere to standards

Deliver of high quality work

IT qualification preferred

Desired Skills:

Pl/Sql

Oracle

Linux

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

