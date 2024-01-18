Software Developer at tt

Hello… an exciting new opportunity has just become available in our Insure IT, Digital area. We are looking to recruit a Software Developer – Java.

You will take an active part in all development phases, including research, design, development, testing, deployment, and using the best technologies including:

o Java 8,

o Node.js,

o React 16,

o NoSQL persistency,

o Docker,

o Kubernetes

The role is responsible for creating Frontend solutions according to a UX specifications. Work with our product owners and UX designers to implement HTML components and accurate CSS. Create user journeys using Sapiens digital toolset and connect the Frontend to backend APIs using Sapiens digital toolset.

Great English and communication skills is a must.

