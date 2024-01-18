Software Developer (C#.Net) (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding talents as a Software Developer with strong C#.Net is sought by a Joburg-based Shared Services Centre specializing in the Health sector. Your core role will be to create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining web-based applications. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma in Information Systems/Technology and a Microsoft Certified Professional certification with at least 3 years work experience in a similar role. Your tech toolset should include C#.Net, CSS, HTML, JavaScript, Azure DevOps, TFS/TFVC Git, SQL Server & Azure Cosmos DB.

DUTIES:

Design and develop user interfaces to Internet/intranet applications by setting expectations and features priorities throughout the development life cycle.

Integrate applications by designing database architecture and server scripting, studying and establishing connectivity with network systems, search engines, and information servers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or Advance Diploma or Information Systems/Technology.

Microsoft Certified Professional.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years relevant working experience.

Web languages (.NET [C#], CSS, HTML, JavaScript).

Source control and team development (Azure DevOps, TFS/TFVC Git).

Strong experience in Database platforms (Microsoft SQL Server, Azure Cosmos DB).

Advantageous –

Web frameworks (Blazor, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, AngularJS, KnockoutJS, Bootstrap, RequireJS).

Operating Systems (Windows, Windows Server, Linux).

Containerized Platforms (Kubernetes, Docker).

Experience in building Azure native solutions.

COMMENTS:

