Strategic Information Data Officer (Wits RHI) Gophelega (Tshwane) – Gauteng Arcadia

Main purpose of the job:

Contribute to the provision of a comprehensive approach to quality improvement in data management and data analytics in a specified geographical area, in support of reaching CDC and DOH programme objectives

Location:

Wits RHI – Tshwane (Pretoria)

Key performance areas:

Participate in the implementation of data quality and reporting needs assessments for the specified facility (ies)

Provide M&E technical assistance, as required, to RHI’s projects

Identify and implement efficiencies in data collection, compilation, review, reporting, feedback and action plans

Participate in the implementation of M&E needs assessments for the allocated district

Review all data (DHIS2, Tier, ETR, other systems) to identify gaps in the facility’s information systems

Work with the PMs, QIAs and technical teams to develop M&E activities in response to the specific needs and priorities of the facility (ies)

In conjunction with the PM and facility team, develop annual work plans for the position, and timelines for implementing the proposed activities

Monitor PEPFAR project outputs closely, including at the facility level

Report progress on a monthly/quarterly basis as required by specific indicators

Participate in data verification and reporting activities

Facilitate, and co-ordinate the timely and accurate submission of data for program and donor reporting

Implement the proposed activities in the district (including Tier, ETR, DHIS2 and NIDS rollouts)

Provide support to the Data Capturers & DoH Information Officers for: Appropriate reporting of all data to the TIER, DHIS2 (facility to district levels) Extraction & review of information from TIER and DHIS2 for monitoring purposes

Conduct routine review of the data at the facility level and provide data quality support as appropriate

Conduct routine synch-TIER data alignment and provide data quality support as appropriate

Revise activities based on the data, implementation experiences, and the programme feedback meetings

Generate timely reports from activities conducted

Participate in regular feedback and planning sessions with the line manager, facility and other technical teams, and DoH counterparts

Establish/participate in data quality forums at the facility

Participate in facility and sub-district data review meetings (to support data use)

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Participate in the recruitment processes of facility-based M&E staff (including the development and marking of competency assessments)

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.

Act as the first point of contact in assisting DoH managers at the facility, sub-district & district levels with data-related issues or mentoring

Maintain accurate records to document processes and outputs

Communicate clearly and effectively with all levels of the institute staff around programmatic inputs and outputs

Communication with local, regional and other collaborators and stakeholders including donors and sponsors when and if required

Participate in and contribute to the development and achievement of the institute’s corporate goals and objectives

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in a Health-related field (Monitoring & Evaluation, Public Health, Science, etc.)

Required minimum work experience:

Experience in Public Health or relevant field working with Monitoring and Evaluation systems: With a Bachelor’s Degree: 2 years experience With a Diploma: 4 years experience



Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Experience with Monitoring and Evaluation: data management and data analysis in the healthcare sector and 1 year of experience working with donor-driven programmes

Ability to develop data cleaning, storage systems and creating databases

Experience working at various levels of data collection

Experience with the [URL Removed] DHIS2, [URL Removed] and other DoH/PEPFAR data systems

Experience writing reports for internal use and external stakeholders such as the Department of Health

Demonstrated ability to build capacity of staff members on monitoring & evaluation systems

Experience in implementing and supervising quality improvement work

Experience in training, coaching and material development

Experience in clinical systems and data management

Experience in change management

Demands of the job:

Working overtime and over weekends may be required

Local travel will be required

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and relationships:

Work with Institute management, subordinates and support staff as well as DOH and donors

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 26 January 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position