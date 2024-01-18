Technical Support Specialist

Join our dynamic iOCO Infrastructure team as Technical Support Specialist by providing Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

Your Expertise:

Practical in-service delivery

Desktop support

Basic Server Support

Qualification:

Grade 12

A+ N+

Your Expertise Skill:

5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist.

Basic Server Support

Basic Server Support Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms.

VIP User Support

Diagnose Hardware issues

Reload of machines

Network Support

Work Environment:

Onsite (open plan office)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

