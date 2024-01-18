Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 18, 2024

Join our dynamic iOCO Infrastructure team as Technical Support Specialist by providing Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

Your Expertise:

  • Practical in-service delivery

  • Desktop support

  • Basic Server Support

Qualification:

  • Grade 12

  • A+ N+

Your Expertise Skill:

  • 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist.
    Basic Server Support

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms.

  • VIP User Support

  • Diagnose Hardware issues

  • Reload of machines

  • Network Support

Work Environment:

  • Onsite (open plan office)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position