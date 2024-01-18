Technical Support Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Join our dynamic iOCO Infrastructure team as Technical Support Specialist by providing Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
Your Expertise:
- Practical in-service delivery
- Desktop support
- Basic Server Support
Qualification:
- Grade 12
- A+ N+
Your Expertise Skill:
- 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist.
Basic Server Support
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms.
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware issues
- Reload of machines
- Network Support
Work Environment:
- Onsite (open plan office)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery