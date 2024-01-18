Vodacom Business, HPE GreenLake aim to accelerate hybrid cloud transformation

Vodacom Business has added the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to its portfolio.

It is expected that HPE GreenLake will enable the ICT specialist to provide as a service solutions, delivering differentiated experiences from edge to cloud, and to simplify workload migration with HPE Zerto.

Established in 2008, Vodacom Business offers business-managed services to enterprises in 48 countries, offering an extensive portfolio of networking, storage, compute, ERP, IoT, cybersecurity and Industry relevant business solutions based on these technology platforms.

As a part of the HPE GreenLake partner ecosystem, the service provider will be able to leverage new business development opportunities by offering new, value-added services and delivering a unified experience across private and public cloud environments. Vodacom Business customers in South Africa can benefit from optimised workload, data and cost management across their IT infrastructure, as well as simplified multi-cloud adoption with cloud computing options from various providers, customised to address their individual requirements.

“As a service provider, our main goal is to help our customers accelerate their economic growth and transform their IT operations through innovative solutions and services, enabled by state-of-the-art technology and big data analytics,” says Kabelo Makwane, managing executive for cloud, hosting and security for Vodacom Business.

“HPE GreenLake is one of these solutions and we are looking forward to offering our customers an exceptional hybrid multi-cloud experience and new services, with a more predictable cost model. We are excited to take this next step in our partnership with HPE, which for us is also one step further on our own transformation journey of becoming a TechCo leader.”

To help their customers with their multi-cloud adoption, Vodacom Business will also offer HPE Zerto migration services, providing secure, fast and easy datacenter consolidation, cloud migration, and failover operations, including success criteria validation and operations testing at the target site.

Additionally, HPE GreenLake can help Vodacom Business customers address key causes of overprovisioning and low utilization rates of their on-premises or collocated data centre IT equipment. In fact, an efficient hybrid multi-cloud delivery model can help reduce the total cost of ownership up to 30% as well as the energy consumption and, thereby, environmental footprint of the IT.

“As more organisations in South Africa recognise the advantages of a hybrid-by-design model, the need for service partners with strong expertise in multi-cloud environments and the ability to provide clear guidance and support increases,” says President Ntuli, MD for South Africa at HPE.

“This is a great opportunity for both HPE and Vodacom Business not just to deepen our partnership, but to explore new and exciting opportunities in the market – especially since the adoption of HPE GreenLake will enable Vodacom Business customers to fully embrace the benefits of a hybrid edge-to-cloud architecture, allowing them to leverage their data as a strategic asset.”