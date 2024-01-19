AI set to revolutionise retail

South African retailers are likely to ramp up their investment in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in 2024 as they look for new ways to drive innovation and outsmart their competitors.

This aligns with global trends which, according to research from Honeywell, shows that six in 10 retailers worldwide plan to adopt AI, machine learning, and computer vision over the next year to enhance the shopping experience.

Steven Heilbron, CEO of retail fintech Capital Connect, says that the maturity and accessibility of AI has improved in leaps and bounds in recent years. Cloud-based platforms have made AI easier to use and more affordable, democratising the technology.

AI features and tools are becoming common in software that retailers already use such as e-commerce platforms like Shopify and customer relationship management systems like Salesforce. This has created opportunities for even small and mid-sized retailers to use AI to improve customer service, enhance decision-making, and drive efficiencies through automation.

“AI can be used both to drive operational efficiency behind the scenes as well as to improve customer experiences,” says Heilbron. “The technology can be used for applications such as better demand forecasting so that retailers can make savvy inventory management decisions. In addition, it can enable retailers to offer more personalised customer engagements in-store and online.”

Heilbron adds that some examples of AI in action in retail include:

* Personalised recommendations – AI can be used to analyse customer data such as purchase history and browsing behaviour to offer products to each shopper. This isn’t just about ecommerce – retailers that have loyalty programmes can also use AI-driven insight to send personalised recommendations to customers.

* 24/7 online sales and service – AI-powered chatbots can answer customer questions on a business’ WhatsApp line or website all day long. They can provide immediate answers to common questions.

* Inventory management – Predictive analytics tools can use machine learning algorithms to analyse shopping trends and forecast future demand for products accurately. This enables retailers to reduce overstocking or understocking issues, helping them to save money and optimise sales opportunities.

* Marketing – Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and DALL·E can help retailers with limited resources to rapidly create professional-looking marketing materials such as social media images, brochures, marketing emails, and Web landing pages.

* Pricing optimisation – Retailers can use AI to optimise their pricing strategies by analysing data on customer behaviour, competitor prices, and market trends.

* Targeted advertising – Machine learning algorithms on platforms like Google and Facebook help retailers to target the right message at the right audience when they advertise online.