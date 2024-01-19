Business Analyst at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

This is a 12 months Contract position.

Main Purpose of Role:

To enable the business growth strategy by ensuring that the product remains relevant and of high quality.

Required Minimum Education / Training:

BSc Computer Science / BCom degree- Business Analysis training and certification.

Required Minimum Work Experience

3+ years experience in payments. (Advantage)

5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.

5+ years writing business requirement specifications.

5+ years writing software functional specification.

Product analysis experience.

3+ years Project management experience.

Technical Competencies Required:

Document and visualisation master.

Functional specification writer.

Good knowledge of software development principles.

Good understanding of relational databases.

Good understanding of SaaS.

Practical knowledge of project management principles.

Domain knowledge of payment system.

Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.

Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces.

Behavioural Competencies Required:

Good listener.

Able to liaise at different levels of business.

Strong analytical skills.

Logical thinking.

Understanding of business value.

Innovative problem solving.

Excellent attention to detail.

Work independently and in a team.

Be proactive.

Take initiative and responsibility for tasks.

Punctual and courteous.

Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly.

Ability to learn new software and systems quickly.

Aptitude for learning, remain teachable.

Disciplined about time management.

Able to manage a team.

Able to work under pressure.

Key Performance Areas:

Payment Product Suite – Innovation and Maintenance:

Design and document Payment product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle.

Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.

Project manage builds from specification, through development and QA phases, UAT and into production.

Business Analysis:

Understand business requirements, and through a structured process document, validate and translate into functional specifications used by developers to craft a technical solution.

Test and validate functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.

Interface between the client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.

Ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.

Sponsor, design, and continuously improve processes and metrics.

Handover Documentation to Service Lines.

Administration:

Recognise problems, and define strategies to resolve.

Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.

Log all activity on the required platforms.

Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.

Define deliverables and track progress on projects, own and those of team members.

Perform required administration tasks timeously.

Team:

Collaborate with team members.

Guide and mentor team members.

Provide training to colleagues as and when required.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Software Design

Business Intelligence

business requirement specifications

Product analysis

software functional specification

Transactional payments

Payment Product Suite

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

