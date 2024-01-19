Business Analyst at Nutun

This is a 12 months Contract position.
Main Purpose of Role:
To enable the business growth strategy by ensuring that the product remains relevant and of high quality.
Required Minimum Education / Training:
- BSc Computer Science / BCom degree- Business Analysis training and certification.
Required Minimum Work Experience
- 3+ years experience in payments. (Advantage)
- 5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.
- 5+ years writing business requirement specifications.
- 5+ years writing software functional specification.
- Product analysis experience.
- 3+ years Project management experience.
Technical Competencies Required:
- Document and visualisation master.
- Functional specification writer.
- Good knowledge of software development principles.
- Good understanding of relational databases.
- Good understanding of SaaS.
- Practical knowledge of project management principles.
- Domain knowledge of payment system.
- Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.
- Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces.
Behavioural Competencies Required:
- Good listener.
- Able to liaise at different levels of business.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Logical thinking.
- Understanding of business value.
- Innovative problem solving.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Work independently and in a team.
- Be proactive.
- Take initiative and responsibility for tasks.
- Punctual and courteous.
- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly.
- Ability to learn new software and systems quickly.
- Aptitude for learning, remain teachable.
- Disciplined about time management.
- Able to manage a team.
- Able to work under pressure.
Key Performance Areas:
Payment Product Suite – Innovation and Maintenance:
- Design and document Payment product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle.
- Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
- Project manage builds from specification, through development and QA phases, UAT and into production.
Business Analysis:
- Understand business requirements, and through a structured process document, validate and translate into functional specifications used by developers to craft a technical solution.
- Test and validate functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.
- Interface between the client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.
- Ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
- Sponsor, design, and continuously improve processes and metrics.
- Handover Documentation to Service Lines.
Administration:
- Recognise problems, and define strategies to resolve.
- Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
- Log all activity on the required platforms.
- Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.
- Define deliverables and track progress on projects, own and those of team members.
- Perform required administration tasks timeously.
Team:
- Collaborate with team members.
- Guide and mentor team members.
- Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Software Design
- Business Intelligence
- business requirement specifications
- Product analysis
- software functional specification
- Transactional payments
- Payment Product Suite
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree