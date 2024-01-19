Business Analyst at Nutun

Jan 19, 2024

This is a 12 months Contract position.

Main Purpose of Role:
To enable the business growth strategy by ensuring that the product remains relevant and of high quality.

Required Minimum Education / Training:

  • BSc Computer Science / BCom degree- Business Analysis training and certification.

Required Minimum Work Experience

  • 3+ years experience in payments. (Advantage)
  • 5+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.
  • 5+ years writing business requirement specifications.
  • 5+ years writing software functional specification.
  • Product analysis experience.
  • 3+ years Project management experience.

Technical Competencies Required:

  • Document and visualisation master.
  • Functional specification writer.
  • Good knowledge of software development principles.
  • Good understanding of relational databases.
  • Good understanding of SaaS.
  • Practical knowledge of project management principles.
  • Domain knowledge of payment system.
  • Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.
  • Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces.

Behavioural Competencies Required:

  • Good listener.
  • Able to liaise at different levels of business.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Logical thinking.
  • Understanding of business value.
  • Innovative problem solving.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Work independently and in a team.
  • Be proactive.
  • Take initiative and responsibility for tasks.
  • Punctual and courteous.
  • Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly.
  • Ability to learn new software and systems quickly.
  • Aptitude for learning, remain teachable.
  • Disciplined about time management.
  • Able to manage a team.
  • Able to work under pressure.

Key Performance Areas:
Payment Product Suite – Innovation and Maintenance:

  • Design and document Payment product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle.
  • Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
  • Project manage builds from specification, through development and QA phases, UAT and into production.

Business Analysis:

  • Understand business requirements, and through a structured process document, validate and translate into functional specifications used by developers to craft a technical solution.
  • Test and validate functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.
  • Interface between the client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.
  • Ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
  • Sponsor, design, and continuously improve processes and metrics.
  • Handover Documentation to Service Lines.

Administration:

  • Recognise problems, and define strategies to resolve.
  • Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
  • Log all activity on the required platforms.
  • Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.
  • Define deliverables and track progress on projects, own and those of team members.
  • Perform required administration tasks timeously.

Team:

  • Collaborate with team members.
  • Guide and mentor team members.
  • Provide training to colleagues as and when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Software Design
  • Business Intelligence
  • business requirement specifications
  • Product analysis
  • software functional specification
  • Transactional payments
  • Payment Product Suite

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

