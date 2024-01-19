CMC Networks upgrades global network operations centre

CMC Networks has upgraded its Global Network Operations Centre (GNOC) with the move to its new offices in Sandton, boosting network and operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer experiences with the increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The upgrade includes the implementation of Juniper Mist AI to fully integrate CMC Networks’ switching, routing and Access Point (AP) network fabric. The solution combines AI, machine learning and data science techniques to streamline operations across the company’s wireless access, wired access, and software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN). Advanced data comes from APs, switches, routers, and firewalls across CMC’s network to optimise customer experiences end-to-end.

“The upgrade to our Global Network Operations Centre represents our dedication to digitally transforming our network and operations for our customers,” says Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “We have more visibility and intelligence than ever before to address and mitigate potential issues before they impact the network, and quickly take corrective action.

“By boosting the capabilities of our network and providing our NOC support teams with AI-powered insights, customers can expect an even more seamless experience end-to-end.”

CMC Networks is also increasing the use of AI within its operations with a new IT service management (ITSM) platform, utilising network automation and advanced AI-driven insights powered by NetBrain and BigPanda.

“AI is rapidly transforming global networking, and this will enable our operations to move with greater agility and precision when serving new customer demand. Customers benefit from new levels of visibility, efficiency, and performance,” says Geoff Dornan, chief technology officer at CMC Networks. “We are continually developing our network, solutions and capabilities to unlock their full potential with up-and-coming technologies, and this is just one of many steps we are taking to exceed our customers’ expectations.”