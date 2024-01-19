Developer C#.NET

Jan 19, 2024

Our client is looking for an individual with a problem-solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile as a Developer.

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years’ development experience
  • BSc IT, Computer Science or similar
  • Software development from design to development and testing.
  • NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS.
  • .NET Core, Blazor, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Studio.
  • Strong relational database design knowledge.
  • Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.
  • Experience in database performance tuning Query Optimisation, using Performance Monitor.
  • Ability to multi-task and show attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C#.Net Development
  • jQuery
  • Blazor
  • Entity Framework
  • JavaScript
  • .NET Core
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

