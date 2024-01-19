Developer C#.NET

Our client is looking for an individual with a problem-solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile as a Developer.
Requirements:
- 3-5 years’ development experience
- BSc IT, Computer Science or similar
- Software development from design to development and testing.
- NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS.
- .NET Core, Blazor, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Studio.
- Strong relational database design knowledge.
- Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.
- Experience in database performance tuning Query Optimisation, using Performance Monitor.
- Ability to multi-task and show attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C#.Net Development
- jQuery
- Blazor
- Entity Framework
- JavaScript
- .NET Core
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years