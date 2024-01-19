Developer C#.NET – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

Our client is looking for an individual with a problem-solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile as a Developer.

Requirements:

3-5 years’ development experience

BSc IT, Computer Science or similar

Software development from design to development and testing.

NET Framework, Entity Framework, Razor, Windows OS.

.NET Core, Blazor, HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery, Bootstrap, C#, Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Studio.

Strong relational database design knowledge.

Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable.

Experience in database performance tuning Query Optimisation, using Performance Monitor.

Ability to multi-task and show attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

C#

C#.Net Development

jQuery

Blazor

Entity Framework

JavaScript

.NET Core

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position