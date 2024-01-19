DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is on the lookout for a seasoned DevOps Engineer who’s a maestro with Container orchestration services like Docker, Kubernetes, and Elastic Beanstalk! If you thrive on Infrastructure as Code tech such as Terraform, Ansible, and love diving into Agile software development using Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, and Typescript, plus have AWS experience, then this role is your tech playground of endless possibilities!

Key Requirements

4+ years’ overall experience.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

Docker/Kubernetes

Terraform/Ansible

AWS

Python/Java

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

