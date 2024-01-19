Digital Strategist at Multi-National FMCG Company

Digital Strategist – Head of Product and Service Delivery
To craft, execute and manage the digital technology strategy
- Drive a digital technology leadership position for the brand within the QSR sector through innovation and maturity
- Derive a business case for digital technology initiatives and its ROI.
Keep stakeholders aligned on the strategy through effective communication, cross-functional leadership and partnership.
Drive gold-standard digital technology governance and security.
Working closely with new project implementations to reach the business goal of 100% Digital by 2026 which includes the following E-com landscape:
- Own Channel Delivery: Order captured through the owned web, app or chat, whether the last mile is serviced through owned or 3P fleet
- Aggregator Delivery: Order captured and delivered through aggregators
- Channel Click and Collect: Order captured through the owned web, app or chat; picked up in restaurants, drive-thru, curbside, etc
- Kiosk
- Drive Thru: Drive Thru with unique customer identifier capture or dynamic DMB offering personalization/upsell, or voice AI on the speaker box
- Front Counter: With unique customer identifier capture
Projects & Responsibilities include:
- Digital Product Strategy:
- Develop and execute a comprehensive digital product strategy
- Identify opportunities to leverage technology and digital trends to enhance customer engagement and experience
- Product Development and Innovation:
- Lead the end-to-end product development lifecycle, from ideation and concept validation to implementation and release.
- Collaborate with product managers, designers, data engineers, architects and developers to create and deliver innovative digital products and services.
- Customer-Centric Approach:
- Conduct market research and user analysis to understand customer needs, preferences, and pain points.
- Use customer insights and data analytics to drive product improvements and optimize the user experience.
- Technology and Platform Management:
- Stay abreast of emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices in digital product development and support.
- Evaluate and select suitable platforms and technologies to support digital products and services.
- Vendor Management:
- Collaborate with external vendors and partners to integrate third-party solutions and enhance digital product offerings.
- Project Management and Delivery:
- Implement agile methodologies and project management best practices to ensure timely and efficient product delivery.
- Work closely with Digital Change Management to Prioritize projects and resources to meet business objectives and customer demands.
- Performance Monitoring and Analytics:
- Review Digital Goals and key Digital performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of digital products and services.
- Analyze performance data and user feedback to identify areas for improvement and iterate on product features.
- Cross-Functional Collaboration:
- Working closely with OPS / PMO / IT / Marketing
In order to be successful in this role you will require:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or Engineering
- At a minimum of 15 years experience in:
- Crafting and implementing Digital technology strategies
- Digital customer engagement and relationship management
- Digital media and content management
- Designing and implementing Web and Mobile technologies
- Designing and implementing E-commerce technologies
- Agile software delivery experience
- Project management experience
If you are the best at what you do, passionate about service delivery and creating a cutting edge digital strategy, then please apply soonest by sending us an updated profile soonest. Thank you!!
Desired Skills:
- Digital Content Management
- Digital Technology
- Digital Media
- Mobile Technology
- Web
- E – Commerce
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years FMCG
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund