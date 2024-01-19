Digital Strategist at Multi-National FMCG Company

Digital Strategist – Head of Product and Service Delivery

To craft, execute and manage the digital technology strategy

Drive a digital technology leadership position for the brand within the QSR sector through innovation and maturity

Derive a business case for digital technology initiatives and its ROI.

Keep stakeholders aligned on the strategy through effective communication, cross-functional leadership and partnership.

Drive gold-standard digital technology governance and security.

Working closely with new project implementations to reach the business goal of 100% Digital by 2026 which includes the following E-com landscape:

Own Channel Delivery: Order captured through the owned web, app or chat, whether the last mile is serviced through owned or 3P fleet

Aggregator Delivery: Order captured and delivered through aggregators

Channel Click and Collect: Order captured through the owned web, app or chat; picked up in restaurants, drive-thru, curbside, etc

Kiosk

Drive Thru: Drive Thru with unique customer identifier capture or dynamic DMB offering personalization/upsell, or voice AI on the speaker box

Front Counter: With unique customer identifier capture

Projects & Responsibilities include:

Digital Product Strategy:

Develop and execute a comprehensive digital product strategy

Identify opportunities to leverage technology and digital trends to enhance customer engagement and experience

Product Development and Innovation:

Lead the end-to-end product development lifecycle, from ideation and concept validation to implementation and release.

Collaborate with product managers, designers, data engineers, architects and developers to create and deliver innovative digital products and services.

Customer-Centric Approach:

Conduct market research and user analysis to understand customer needs, preferences, and pain points.

Use customer insights and data analytics to drive product improvements and optimize the user experience.

Technology and Platform Management:

Stay abreast of emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices in digital product development and support.

Evaluate and select suitable platforms and technologies to support digital products and services.

Vendor Management:

Collaborate with external vendors and partners to integrate third-party solutions and enhance digital product offerings.

Project Management and Delivery:

Implement agile methodologies and project management best practices to ensure timely and efficient product delivery.

Work closely with Digital Change Management to Prioritize projects and resources to meet business objectives and customer demands.

Performance Monitoring and Analytics:

Review Digital Goals and key Digital performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of digital products and services.

Analyze performance data and user feedback to identify areas for improvement and iterate on product features.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Working closely with OPS / PMO / IT / Marketing

In order to be successful in this role you will require:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or Engineering

At a minimum of 15 years experience in:

Crafting and implementing Digital technology strategies

Digital customer engagement and relationship management

Digital media and content management

Designing and implementing Web and Mobile technologies

Designing and implementing E-commerce technologies

Agile software delivery experience

Project management experience

If you are the best at what you do, passionate about service delivery and creating a cutting edge digital strategy, then please apply soonest by sending us an updated profile soonest. Thank you!!

Desired Skills:

Digital Content Management

Digital Technology

Digital Media

Mobile Technology

Web

E – Commerce

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

