Digital Strategist at Multi-National FMCG Company

Jan 19, 2024

Digital Strategist – Head of Product and Service Delivery

To craft, execute and manage the digital technology strategy

  • Drive a digital technology leadership position for the brand within the QSR sector through innovation and maturity
  • Derive a business case for digital technology initiatives and its ROI.

Keep stakeholders aligned on the strategy through effective communication, cross-functional leadership and partnership.
Drive gold-standard digital technology governance and security.

Working closely with new project implementations to reach the business goal of 100% Digital by 2026 which includes the following E-com landscape:

  • Own Channel Delivery: Order captured through the owned web, app or chat, whether the last mile is serviced through owned or 3P fleet
  • Aggregator Delivery: Order captured and delivered through aggregators
  • Channel Click and Collect: Order captured through the owned web, app or chat; picked up in restaurants, drive-thru, curbside, etc
  • Kiosk
  • Drive Thru: Drive Thru with unique customer identifier capture or dynamic DMB offering personalization/upsell, or voice AI on the speaker box
  • Front Counter: With unique customer identifier capture

Projects & Responsibilities include:

  • Digital Product Strategy:
  • Develop and execute a comprehensive digital product strategy
  • Identify opportunities to leverage technology and digital trends to enhance customer engagement and experience
  • Product Development and Innovation:
  • Lead the end-to-end product development lifecycle, from ideation and concept validation to implementation and release.
  • Collaborate with product managers, designers, data engineers, architects and developers to create and deliver innovative digital products and services.
  • Customer-Centric Approach:
  • Conduct market research and user analysis to understand customer needs, preferences, and pain points.
  • Use customer insights and data analytics to drive product improvements and optimize the user experience.
  • Technology and Platform Management:
  • Stay abreast of emerging technologies, industry trends, and best practices in digital product development and support.
  • Evaluate and select suitable platforms and technologies to support digital products and services.
  • Vendor Management:
  • Collaborate with external vendors and partners to integrate third-party solutions and enhance digital product offerings.
  • Project Management and Delivery:
  • Implement agile methodologies and project management best practices to ensure timely and efficient product delivery.
  • Work closely with Digital Change Management to Prioritize projects and resources to meet business objectives and customer demands.
  • Performance Monitoring and Analytics:
  • Review Digital Goals and key Digital performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of digital products and services.
  • Analyze performance data and user feedback to identify areas for improvement and iterate on product features.
  • Cross-Functional Collaboration:
  • Working closely with OPS / PMO / IT / Marketing

In order to be successful in this role you will require:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or Engineering
  • At a minimum of 15 years experience in:
  • Crafting and implementing Digital technology strategies
  • Digital customer engagement and relationship management
  • Digital media and content management
  • Designing and implementing Web and Mobile technologies
  • Designing and implementing E-commerce technologies
  • Agile software delivery experience
  • Project management experience

If you are the best at what you do, passionate about service delivery and creating a cutting edge digital strategy, then please apply soonest by sending us an updated profile soonest. Thank you!!

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Content Management
  • Digital Technology
  • Digital Media
  • Mobile Technology
  • Web
  • E – Commerce
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years FMCG

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

