Field Technician

A Technical & Sales background and the ability to develop and support clients would be advantageous.

To assist with products, onsite advice and remote troubleshooting.

Main Requirements for the role :

Knowledge of water treatment and basic fundamentals essential

Knowledge of working with PVC essential

Understanding of Filtration, softening, RO equipment.

Strong communcations with clientele

Take ownership of Client relationship

Be prepared to do some manual labour

Client satisfaction must be a priority

Responsibilities and Duties

Travel to various clients when needed.

Report all activities related to product failure/issues.

Assist with difficult installations and conduct on the job technical training.

Train technicians on repairs of water dispenser.

Accompany clients on Sales Meetings to assist with any technical advice.

Assist the warehouse with stocktaking, pick and packing and daily warehouse activities.

Assist workshop when required.

Report on any competition activities.

Completes a technical field visit report on each client visit.

Desired Skills:

plumber

artisan

piping

water

pvc

franchisee

Learn more/Apply for this position