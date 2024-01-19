Field Technician

A Technical & Sales background and the ability to develop and support clients would be advantageous.
To assist with products, onsite advice and remote troubleshooting.
Main Requirements for the role :
- Knowledge of water treatment and basic fundamentals essential
- Knowledge of working with PVC essential
- Understanding of Filtration, softening, RO equipment.
- Strong communcations with clientele
- Take ownership of Client relationship
- Be prepared to do some manual labour
- Client satisfaction must be a priority
Responsibilities and Duties
- Travel to various clients when needed.
- Report all activities related to product failure/issues.
- Assist with difficult installations and conduct on the job technical training.
- Train technicians on repairs of water dispenser.
- Accompany clients on Sales Meetings to assist with any technical advice.
- Assist the warehouse with stocktaking, pick and packing and daily warehouse activities.
- Assist workshop when required.
- Report on any competition activities.
- Completes a technical field visit report on each client visit.
Desired Skills:
- plumber
- artisan
- piping
- water
- pvc
- franchisee