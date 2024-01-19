Field Technician – Gauteng Kempton Park

Jan 19, 2024

A Technical & Sales background and the ability to develop and support clients would be advantageous.
To assist with products, onsite advice and remote troubleshooting.

Main Requirements for the role :

  • Knowledge of water treatment and basic fundamentals essential
  • Knowledge of working with PVC essential
  • Understanding of Filtration, softening, RO equipment.
  • Strong communcations with clientele
  • Take ownership of Client relationship
  • Be prepared to do some manual labour
  • Client satisfaction must be a priority

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Travel to various clients when needed.
  • Report all activities related to product failure/issues.
  • Assist with difficult installations and conduct on the job technical training.
  • Train technicians on repairs of water dispenser.
  • Accompany clients on Sales Meetings to assist with any technical advice.
  • Assist the warehouse with stocktaking, pick and packing and daily warehouse activities.
  • Assist workshop when required.
  • Report on any competition activities.
  • Completes a technical field visit report on each client visit.

Desired Skills:

  • plumber
  • artisan
  • piping
  • water
  • pvc
  • franchisee

