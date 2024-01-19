Galaxy S24 Series is Samsung’s AI moment, says analyst

Following the news that Samsung has launched premium Galaxy S24 series smartphones, Anisha Bhatia, senior technology analyst at GlobalData, makes the following observations.

“Samsung is one of the foremost smartphone companies in the world, and its new Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI is Samsung’s artificial intelligence (AI) moment in the sun.

“AI has become the biggest buzzword in recent times and is a crowd-facing attribute when marketed, improving the user experience. Samsung certainly has the resources and the scale to market this feature and make consumers aware of edge-AI use cases.

“On-device AI will bring internet-less search capability to mainstream phones while keeping data more personalized and private since the data remains on the device rather than being sent to the cloud for processing. As Samsung once jumpstarted a 5G phone upgrade cycle, it will likely do so again with its on-device AI phones.

“Moreover, while the benefits of 5G were not as visible to the consumer, Galaxy AI’s benefits should be more apparent; the more a consumer uses AI, the more enhanced it gets with additional use cases emerging. And what better place to include AI than devices that consumers live their lives on?

“Samsung does not disappoint on phone features. The phones come with updated hardware and AI photo editing, and the premium S24 Ultra offers an improved camera experience. Samsung is offering double the base data storage in its new phones with preorders, but the S24 Ultra is priced $100 higher than the S23 Ultra. Aggressive carrier promotions amounting up to $1,000 off the sales price across the S24 series will help device sales.

“On-device AI will warrant increasingly power-hungry devices, which is good news for phone upgrade rates. It is also good news for carriers as premium phones help them upsell expensive service plans to consumers. Premium phones continue to be responsible for mainstream adoption of 5G services.

“According to GlobalData, 5G mobile service revenues in North America will reach $195,7-billion by 2026. Carriers will continue to use Samsung and Apple 5G phones to upsell high-end service plans to consumers.”