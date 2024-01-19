Intermediate/Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng

We are looking for a talented and experienced Intermediate-Senior Full Stack Developer to join our development team. The successful candidate will contribute to the design, development, and maintenance of our web applications, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.

What you’ll do:

Design, code, and test software applications based on project requirements.

Develop responsive and user-friendly front-end interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Implement and maintain front-end frameworks and libraries as needed.

Build and maintain server-side applications, databases, and APIs.

Ensure the performance, security, and scalability of back-end systems.

Design, implement, and maintain databases.

Optimize and troubleshoot database queries for efficiency.

Utilize version control systems (e.g., Git) to manage and track code changes.

Collaborate with team members through branching, merging, and pull requests.

Debug and resolve issues through systematic problem-solving.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback.

Adapt to changing project requirements and priorities.

Create and maintain clear and comprehensive documentation for code and development processes.

Document APIs, libraries, and other technical details for team reference.

Proactively seek opportunities for professional development.

Follow coding standards and best practices to ensure code consistency and maintainability.

Understanding clean code principles.

Contribute to the establishment and improvement of coding standards within the team.

Collaborate with managers to meet deadlines and milestones.

Propose and implement effective solutions to address challenges.

Implement secure coding practices to mitigate potential vulnerabilities.

Actively participate in code reviews, providing feedback, and ensuring code quality.

Learn from code reviews to improve personal coding practices.

Your Expertise:

Industry experience as a full stack of at least 2 years.

Project management experience, task breakdown, and sprint planning.

Experience in AWS development and debugging.

Exposure to client interactions, understanding requirements, and providing technical support.

Basic understanding of cybersecurity principles.

Implementation of secure coding practices.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12 minimum.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Proficient in C# or Python.

Typescript, Java, Typescript, and C++ knowledge is a plus.

Experience with front-end technologies like HTML, SCSS, CSS, etc.

Experience with database systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).

Knowledge of database design, optimization, and query optimization and align it with AWS best practices.

Understanding of branching, merging, and pull requests.

Ability to analyze and solve complex problems efficiently.

Experience in debugging and troubleshooting code.

Knowledge of agile methodologies and collaborative development tools.

Adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Experience with unit testing and integration testing.

Familiarity with collaboration tools (e.g., Jira, Confluence).

Skill in creating clear and concise documentation for code and processes.

Basic understanding of cybersecurity principles.

Implementation of secure coding practices.

Ability to identify and optimize performance bottlenecks in code.

Demonstrated ability to approach problems analytically and think critically.

Experience in breaking down complex issues into manageable tasks.



Industry Certifications:

2-4 years of hands-on experience in software development.

Experience working on medium to large-scale projects with a focus on both front-end and back-end development.

Experience in both front-end and back-end development.

Familiarity with project management methodologies (e.g., Scrum, Kanban) and when to apply which methodologies.

Experience in task breakdown and timeline estimations.

Understanding of DevOps practices and tools for continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD).

Experience with infrastructure as code (IaC) tools.

Deep understanding of cybersecurity principles and best practices.

Experience in implementing and maintaining robust security measures in applications.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Employee to work in a hybrid model.

Permanent Position.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

