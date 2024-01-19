Intermediate/Senior Full-Stack Java Developer

Our client is on the lookout for an incredibly seasoned Java Full stack Developer! If you’re someone who thrives on advanced Java expertise and dances with C++, this role is your next exciting adventure!

Key Requirements:

6+ years’ overall experience.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

Java

C++

IntelliJ IDEA/Eclipse

Spring Framework/Hibernate

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

