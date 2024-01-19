IT Technical Specialist at Cloud Group – Gauteng Randparkrif

We are expanding and looking for a young dynamic person to join our technical team.

The role will include

Supporting our technical partner channel with our iShield and other products

Consulting on infrastructure problems and providing suitable network solutions

Taking ownership of user problems and being proactive regarding user issues

Growing, presenting and supporting partner reseller channels

Manage company networks and firewalls

Speaking to potential clients and IT partners

Give training on iShield existing and new features

Our offices are located just outside Eagle Canyon.

Must be able to interact well with clients and have strong communication skills.

Other requirements include

Level of education – Bachelor’s Degree or Relevant IT Course

N + networking diploma

Experience 3-5 years

Non Smoker

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

google workspace

Technical Support

Computer Networking

firewall management

firewall adminstration

technical presentations

channel partner development

it consutling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Cloud Group is an IT Security company that has developed it own firewall solution called iShield.

The iShield Business is a next-generation firewall that does deep-packet inspection including application level inspection and intrusion prevention/detection by utilising intelligence from outside of the firewall.

The firewall is also referred to as a smart access Unified Threat Management (UTM) device that is located at your office, giving you the ability to remotely control your entire network via the Cloud.

Google our website to view our services.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Life Cover

Disability Cover

Child Education Protection Cover.

Learn more/Apply for this position