IT Technical Specialist at Cloud Group

We are expanding and looking for a young dynamic person to join our technical team.
The role will include
- Supporting our technical partner channel with our iShield and other products
- Consulting on infrastructure problems and providing suitable network solutions
- Taking ownership of user problems and being proactive regarding user issues
- Growing, presenting and supporting partner reseller channels
- Manage company networks and firewalls
- Speaking to potential clients and IT partners
- Give training on iShield existing and new features
Our offices are located just outside Eagle Canyon.
Must be able to interact well with clients and have strong communication skills.
Other requirements include
- Level of education – Bachelor’s Degree or Relevant IT Course
- N + networking diploma
- Experience 3-5 years
- Non Smoker
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft 365
- google workspace
- Technical Support
- Computer Networking
- firewall management
- firewall adminstration
- technical presentations
- channel partner development
- it consutling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Cloud Group is an IT Security company that has developed it own firewall solution called iShield.
The iShield Business is a next-generation firewall that does deep-packet inspection including application level inspection and intrusion prevention/detection by utilising intelligence from outside of the firewall.
The firewall is also referred to as a smart access Unified Threat Management (UTM) device that is located at your office, giving you the ability to remotely control your entire network via the Cloud.
Google our website to view our services.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Life Cover
- Disability Cover
- Child Education Protection Cover.