Java Analyst Developer

What will you do?

Working in an agile team, you would be responsible to produce quality software according to business requirements. You need to assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in development, testing and production environments.

Qualification

Grade 12

Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma will be recommended

Java Certification will be advantageous

Experience:

Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java

Minimum of 3 years’working experience in J2EE

Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service

Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer

DevOps experience is highly recommended

Experience in Scaled Agile Framework will be advantageous

Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus, JIRA and Confluence will be advantageous

Web Services technologies experience i.e. RESTful APIs

UML experience will be an advantage

Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage

Experience with RCP development will be an advantage

Experience in working with life insurance financial applications will be recommended

Knowledge:

Agile development principles

Good understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

CI/CD principles

A solid understanding of Object-Orientation

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Understanding of Project Management Principles

Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation)

Desired Skills:

Java

restful

SDLC

