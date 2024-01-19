Java Analyst Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

What will you do?
Working in an agile team, you would be responsible to produce quality software according to business requirements. You need to assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in development, testing and production environments.
Qualification
Grade 12
Relevant Computer Science degree or diploma will be recommended
Java Certification will be advantageous
Experience:
Minimum of 4 years’ experience within application development in Java
Minimum of 3 years’working experience in J2EE
Practical experience with Java Server Pages, Servlets, Stateless Session Beans, JDBC, Java Messaging Service
Experience with the following tools will be an advantage: IBM WebSphere, IBM MQ Series, Eclipse or WebSphere Application Developer
DevOps experience is highly recommended
Experience in Scaled Agile Framework will be advantageous
Exposure to GIT, Gradle, Nexus, JIRA and Confluence will be advantageous
Web Services technologies experience i.e. RESTful APIs
UML experience will be an advantage
Relational Database experience (Experience with SQL Server development will be an advantage
Experience with RCP development will be an advantage
Experience in working with life insurance financial applications will be recommended
Knowledge:
Agile development principles
Good understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
CI/CD principles
A solid understanding of Object-Orientation
Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
Impact Analysis Techniques
Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
Understanding of Project Management Principles
Understanding the Deployment Process in the Development Phase
High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology (Automation)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- restful
- SDLC