Junior Data Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

A pioneering force in financial technology, is seeking a highly motivated Junior Data Analyst to play an instrumental role in answering ad-hoc questions, performing analyses, and maintaining as well as enhancing existing reporting systems. The ideal candidate must be able to thrive under pressure, be eager to take initiative, and consistently go the extra mile. You must have experience and be proficient with SQL, Python or R and possess strong analytical skills, with the ability to collect, organise, analyse, and interpret data to make data-driven decisions.

DUTIES:

Provide timely answers to ad-hoc questions and conduct detailed analyses to support various business functions.

Create, maintain, and update reports, ensuring they evolve with the business needs.

Collaborate closely with different departments to understand and fulfil their data requirements.

Manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, adhering to deadlines in a high-pressure environment.

Demonstrate a proactive approach to problem-solving, taking the initiative to identify and address challenges and opportunities.

Continuously seek ways to improve processes and reporting methods.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proficiency and experience in SQL and a language such as Python or R is required.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to collect, organise, analyse, and interpret data to make data-driven decisions.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to present findings clearly and effectively.

Advantageous –

Qualifications in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management, Statistics, or a related field.

3+ Years of experience in a Data Analysis role.

Understanding cloud computing and AWS tools, such as QuickSight, S3, and Athena.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passionate about taking initiative and independently finding solutions.

Ability to work independently and as part of a diverse team.

Eagerness to learn and adapt in a rapidly changing environment.

Committed to going the extra mile to deliver high-quality results.

Thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced work environment.

Aligns with the culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Data

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position