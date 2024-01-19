Junior Server Engineer

Are you a Junior Server Engineer looking for your next challenge? Our Team is looking for someone like you to help shape the future of Tech!

You will work in a dynamic iOCO Infrastructure Team as a Junior Server Engineer assisting with the monitoring from our Command Centre.

Your Expertise:

Monitoring of customer environment.

Work in a shift environment.

Qualification:

Matric (essential)

Your Skills Expertise:

Communication skills

Ability to work as a team.

Ability to work under pressure

Work environment:

Overtime will be expected. (Public Holidays Weekends included)

Standby Shift Hours: •4 days, 12hour day shift 4 days, 12hour night shift

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

