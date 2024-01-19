Junior Server Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you a Junior Server Engineer looking for your next challenge? Our Team is looking for someone like you to help shape the future of Tech!
You will work in a dynamic iOCO Infrastructure Team as a Junior Server Engineer assisting with the monitoring from our Command Centre.
Your Expertise:
- Monitoring of customer environment.
Work in a shift environment.
Qualification:
- Matric (essential)
Your Skills Expertise:
- Communication skills
- Ability to work as a team.
- Ability to work under pressure
Work environment:
- Overtime will be expected. (Public Holidays Weekends included)
- Standby Shift Hours: •4 days, 12hour day shift 4 days, 12hour night shift
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery