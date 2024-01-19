Level 2 SOC Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Level 2 Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst with a strong focus on Microsoft Sentinel. As a member of our security team, you will be responsible for analysing, investigating, and responding to security incidents and alerts, with a particular emphasis on leveraging Microsoft Sentinel for threat detection and response.

This role requires a deep understanding of cybersecurity principles, incident response methodologies, and experience in working with security information and event management (SIEM) tools, particularly Microsoft Sentinel.

Key Responsibilities:

Monitor and analyse security events and alerts in Microsoft Sentinel, proactively identifying potential security incidents and threats.

Investigate and triage security incidents to determine their severity, impact, and root cause.

Conduct in-depth analysis of security events, logs, and network traffic to identify indicators of compromise (IOCs) and potential threats.

Develop and maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) and playbooks for security incident response in collaboration with the SOC team.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including threat intelligence, network security, and incident response, to develop and implement effective security measures and controls.

Provide timely and accurate reports on security incidents, including the analysis of trends and patterns, to management and relevant stakeholders.

Participate in the continuous improvement of security monitoring and response processes, suggesting enhancements and implementing best practices.

Stay updated on the latest cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, and industry trends, and apply this knowledge to enhance security monitoring capabilities.

Assist in the training and mentorship of Level 1 SOC analysts, sharing knowledge and expertise in Microsoft Sentinel and other relevant security technologies.

Support incident response activities, including containment, eradication, and recovery, as needed.

Essential Competencies:

Strong experience in security operations and/or incident response

Solid understanding of cybersecurity principles, attack vectors, and common security threats.

Proficiency in working with Microsoft Sentinel, including advanced querying, rule creation, and playbook development.

Familiarity with security information and event management (SIEM) tools and technologies.

Experience with log analysis, network traffic analysis, and host-based forensics.

Knowledge of industry frameworks and standards, such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework or MITRE ATT&CK.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think critically and make decisions under pressure.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to effectively interact with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Relevant certifications, such as CompTIA Security+, Microsoft SC-200, eJPT, PNPT, OSCP, SOC-200, BTLO-1

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Johannesburg, Gauteng (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

3+ Years of experience with working in a security role (Microsoft Security experience beneficial)

