Liquid Intelligent Technologies achieves Cisco Gold Certification

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has achieved the Cisco Gold Certified Partner certification level for its South African operations.

“The Cisco Gold Certification is another validation for our customers as we continue to be the digital service provider of choice for businesses in South Africa. This certification reflects our team’s expertise and commitment to meeting the highest industry standards,” says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid SA.

Hayward Rose, partner channel lead for sub-Saharan Africa at Cisco, says: “For us, collaboration and the power of partnerships is what drives innovation to meet evolving customer needs. This milestone not only reflects the dedication and expertise of Liquid Intelligent Technologies but also exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing network services in South Africa.”