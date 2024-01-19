MIS Specialist at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Pinelands

This role is responsible for collating statistical information into daily, weekly and monthly formats/reports and the maintenance and enhancement of databases when required. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Collates statistical information in predetermined formats.

Integrates data into daily, weekly and monthly reports.

Builds and enhances databases when required.

May be required to translate complex data and/or instructions into meaningful outcomes.

Some interpretation required, but main function is collation of data.

Minimum Requirements;

2 to 3 years working with data and analyses tools namely MS SQL, MS Access, SAS Basics

Minimum Qualification

Matric

IT Diploma advantage

Knowledge of

Leads, Campaigns, and Contact center reporting.

Dialer and workforce methodologies

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

MS SQL

MS Access

SAS Basics

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

