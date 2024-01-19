MIS Specialist at Old Mutual Finance

This role is responsible for collating statistical information into daily, weekly and monthly formats/reports and the maintenance and enhancement of databases when required. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Collates statistical information in predetermined formats.
Integrates data into daily, weekly and monthly reports.
Builds and enhances databases when required.
May be required to translate complex data and/or instructions into meaningful outcomes.
Some interpretation required, but main function is collation of data.
Minimum Requirements;
2 to 3 years working with data and analyses tools namely MS SQL, MS Access, SAS Basics
Minimum Qualification
Matric
IT Diploma advantage
Knowledge of
Leads, Campaigns, and Contact center reporting.
Dialer and workforce methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- MS SQL
- MS Access
- SAS Basics
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma