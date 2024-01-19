SAP FICO Consultant

Are you a seasoned SAP FICO professional looking for an exciting opportunity in the heart of Cape Town?

A major player in the Chemical & Petroleum industry, is seeking a dynamic and skilled SAP FICO Consultant to join their innovative team.

Candidate Requirements

Experience in implemting & supporting SAP ECC FICO modules, GL, Ap, AR , assets & Projects. Experience with custom enhancements / interfaces.

Experience / knowledge of local south african legal & fiscal requirements & SAP offerings

Atleast 5 years of experience in end-to-end SAP project implementations with exposure to AP, AR, GL, Assets etc.

Assist in training the business users on SAP functionalities (train the trainer concept, wherein the new resource will be equipped with KT beforehand along with training materials to enable him / her train the business users face to face)

Help business user at SA to use the processes correctly and support during Period End Close

Execute business cutover activities supported by experienced member of existing project team

Desired Skills:

FICO

GL

AP

AR

SAP FICO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

