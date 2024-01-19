SAP FICO Consultant

Jan 19, 2024

Are you a seasoned SAP FICO professional looking for an exciting opportunity in the heart of Cape Town?

A major player in the Chemical & Petroleum industry, is seeking a dynamic and skilled SAP FICO Consultant to join their innovative team.

Candidate Requirements

  • Experience in implemting & supporting SAP ECC FICO modules, GL, Ap, AR , assets & Projects. Experience with custom enhancements / interfaces.
  • Experience / knowledge of local south african legal & fiscal requirements & SAP offerings
  • Atleast 5 years of experience in end-to-end SAP project implementations with exposure to AP, AR, GL, Assets etc.
  • Assist in training the business users on SAP functionalities (train the trainer concept, wherein the new resource will be equipped with KT beforehand along with training materials to enable him / her train the business users face to face)
  • Help business user at SA to use the processes correctly and support during Period End Close
  • Execute business cutover activities supported by experienced member of existing project team
Desired Skills:

  • FICO
  • GL
  • AP
  • AR
  • SAP FICO

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

