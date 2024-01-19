SAP FICO Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a seasoned SAP FICO professional looking for an exciting opportunity in the heart of Cape Town?
A major player in the Chemical & Petroleum industry, is seeking a dynamic and skilled SAP FICO Consultant to join their innovative team.
Candidate Requirements
- Experience in implemting & supporting SAP ECC FICO modules, GL, Ap, AR , assets & Projects. Experience with custom enhancements / interfaces.
- Experience / knowledge of local south african legal & fiscal requirements & SAP offerings
- Atleast 5 years of experience in end-to-end SAP project implementations with exposure to AP, AR, GL, Assets etc.
- Assist in training the business users on SAP functionalities (train the trainer concept, wherein the new resource will be equipped with KT beforehand along with training materials to enable him / her train the business users face to face)
- Help business user at SA to use the processes correctly and support during Period End Close
- Execute business cutover activities supported by experienced member of existing project team
Desired Skills:
- FICO
- GL
- AP
- AR
- SAP FICO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years