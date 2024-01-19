SAP Materials Management (MM) Functional Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 19, 2024

  • Experience in Local Government would be advantageous
  • Experience with SAP mobile (Work Manager) would be advantageous
  • Experience with Customer Service would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • – SAP MM System Configuration and Setup – Analysis and Solution implementation – Project Execution

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– 8+ Years SAP Experience.
– SAP MM Certification
– More than 5 SAP implementations

