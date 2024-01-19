SAP Materials Management (MM) Functional Analyst

- Experience in Local Government would be advantageous
- Experience with SAP mobile (Work Manager) would be advantageous
- Experience with Customer Service would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- – SAP MM System Configuration and Setup – Analysis and Solution implementation – Project Execution
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– 8+ Years SAP Experience.
– SAP MM Certification
– More than 5 SAP implementations