SAP SCM Consultant

Are you ready to elevate your career in the heart of innovation?
We are on the lookout for a talented and driven SAP SCM Specialist to join our dynamic team at a major Chemical & Petroleum company based in the vibrant city of Cape Town.
Candidate Requirements
- 5 years experience in end-to-end SAP project implementations with exposure to SAP IS-Oil Downstream and F&A pricing.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills, time-management, written and spoken communication (English).
- Expect to feel comfortable being in focal position and to be in the driving seat.
- Help business user at SA to use all sales processes correctly and leverage various sales reports in ECC (standard and custom developed reports)
- Execute transactions related to day to day business processes like sales order, delivery and invoice processing, update master data, contract creation, update pricing or output records, etc
.
Desired Skills:
- SAP SCM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years