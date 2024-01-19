SAP SCM Consultant

We are on the lookout for a talented and driven SAP SCM Specialist to join our dynamic team at a major Chemical & Petroleum company based in the vibrant city of Cape Town.

Candidate Requirements

5 years experience in end-to-end SAP project implementations with exposure to SAP IS-Oil Downstream and F&A pricing.

Good interpersonal and communication skills, time-management, written and spoken communication (English).

Expect to feel comfortable being in focal position and to be in the driving seat.

Help business user at SA to use all sales processes correctly and leverage various sales reports in ECC (standard and custom developed reports)

Execute transactions related to day to day business processes like sales order, delivery and invoice processing, update master data, contract creation, update pricing or output records, etc

.

Desired Skills:

SAP SCM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

