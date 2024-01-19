Security Engineer at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Pinelands

Old Mutual Finance is looking for a Cloud Security Engineer who will provide AWS Cloud Security expertise and will be responsible for the implementation of security controls. This role requires a professional who is comfortable taking decisions and dealing with a range of problem-solving challenges, can work in a fast-paced environment and has a clear passion for security and related technologies.
- Clearly document security controls and processes for Cloud environments
- Build security conformance pack and ensure alerting
- Implement and configure security controls in Cloud environments
- Ensure security compliance and implement automation of security controls in the Cloud.
- Ensure that security standards are applied in the Cloud environment.
- Provide security recommendations on Cloud-based data security.
- Monitor security controls that are high risk and non-compliant for all of application and account in the Cloud.
- Deploy systems to monitor and detect malicious activity in the Cloud
- Continuously improve security of Cloud-based systems
- Leverages industry best practices in security
- Provides security recommendations to the application development teams and identifies security gaps
- Follow Agile methodologies (SCRUM / Kanban)
- Work in a DevOps culture
- Work closely with multi-skilled and cross-functional teams e.g., architects, data engineers, Devops engineers, business
- Supports the organisation’s Cloud strategy and aligns to the data architecture and governance including the implementation of these data governance practices.
- Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data security requirements and apply technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE (REQUIRED FOR THE JOB)
- Matric with Tertiary qualification in ANY of the following; Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science; Technical IT diploma from a recognised IT training institution
- 5+ years IT work experience and 2+ years’ experience in Network or Cloud security position (Azure, GCP or AWS)
- Security & Networking related industry certifications:
- CompTIA cloud+ | CompTIA security+ | ISC2 CCSP (certified cloud security professional)
- AWS Solution Architect Associate | AWS Security Specialty | AWS Network Specialty
- Advanced understanding of Infrastructure as Code
- Terraform
- AWS CloudFormation
- In depth knowledge of (*cloud) networking concepts
- Routing | Address allocation | DNS | Troubleshooting
- AWS – VPC | Transit Gateway | PrivateLink | NACL
- In depth knowledge of (*cloud) security concepts
- OWASP | DevSecOps
- AWS Security Groups | IAM (resource and identity) | GuardDuty | CloudTrail
- Understand and be able to implement DevOps
- Understand Cloud Security Frameworks:
- SABSA
- NIST
- CIS
- AWS Well Architected Framework (advantageous)
- Some experience with the Python programming language.
- Experience with designing and implementing Cloud solutions including use of APIs available.
- Good problem-solving skills: The ability to exercise judgment in solving technical, operational, and organizational challenges, to identify issues proactively, to present solutions and options leading to resolution
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Cloud computing
- cloud security
- network security
- cloud solution
- Security engineering
- Terraform
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma