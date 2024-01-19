Security Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

Jan 19, 2024

Old Mutual Finance is looking for a Cloud Security Engineer who will provide AWS Cloud Security expertise and will be responsible for the implementation of security controls. This role requires a professional who is comfortable taking decisions and dealing with a range of problem-solving challenges, can work in a fast-paced environment and has a clear passion for security and related technologies.

  • Clearly document security controls and processes for Cloud environments
  • Build security conformance pack and ensure alerting
  • Implement and configure security controls in Cloud environments
  • Ensure security compliance and implement automation of security controls in the Cloud.
  • Ensure that security standards are applied in the Cloud environment.
  • Provide security recommendations on Cloud-based data security.
  • Monitor security controls that are high risk and non-compliant for all of application and account in the Cloud.
  • Deploy systems to monitor and detect malicious activity in the Cloud
  • Continuously improve security of Cloud-based systems
  • Leverages industry best practices in security
  • Provides security recommendations to the application development teams and identifies security gaps
  • Follow Agile methodologies (SCRUM / Kanban)
  • Work in a DevOps culture
  • Work closely with multi-skilled and cross-functional teams e.g., architects, data engineers, Devops engineers, business
  • Supports the organisation’s Cloud strategy and aligns to the data architecture and governance including the implementation of these data governance practices.
  • Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data security requirements and apply technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE (REQUIRED FOR THE JOB)

  • Matric with Tertiary qualification in ANY of the following; Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science; Technical IT diploma from a recognised IT training institution
  • 5+ years IT work experience and 2+ years’ experience in Network or Cloud security position (Azure, GCP or AWS)
  • Security & Networking related industry certifications:
  • CompTIA cloud+ | CompTIA security+ | ISC2 CCSP (certified cloud security professional)
  • AWS Solution Architect Associate | AWS Security Specialty | AWS Network Specialty
  • Advanced understanding of Infrastructure as Code
  • Terraform
  • AWS CloudFormation
  • In depth knowledge of (*cloud) networking concepts
  • Routing | Address allocation | DNS | Troubleshooting
  • AWS – VPC | Transit Gateway | PrivateLink | NACL
  • In depth knowledge of (*cloud) security concepts
  • OWASP | DevSecOps
  • AWS Security Groups | IAM (resource and identity) | GuardDuty | CloudTrail
  • Understand and be able to implement DevOps
  • Understand Cloud Security Frameworks:
  • SABSA
  • NIST
  • CIS
  • AWS Well Architected Framework (advantageous)
  • Some experience with the Python programming language.
  • Experience with designing and implementing Cloud solutions including use of APIs available.
  • Good problem-solving skills: The ability to exercise judgment in solving technical, operational, and organizational challenges, to identify issues proactively, to present solutions and options leading to resolution

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Cloud computing
  • cloud security
  • network security
  • cloud solution
  • Security engineering
  • Terraform

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

