Security Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

Old Mutual Finance is looking for a Cloud Security Engineer who will provide AWS Cloud Security expertise and will be responsible for the implementation of security controls. This role requires a professional who is comfortable taking decisions and dealing with a range of problem-solving challenges, can work in a fast-paced environment and has a clear passion for security and related technologies.

Clearly document security controls and processes for Cloud environments

Build security conformance pack and ensure alerting

Implement and configure security controls in Cloud environments

Ensure security compliance and implement automation of security controls in the Cloud.

Ensure that security standards are applied in the Cloud environment.

Provide security recommendations on Cloud-based data security.

Monitor security controls that are high risk and non-compliant for all of application and account in the Cloud.

Deploy systems to monitor and detect malicious activity in the Cloud

Continuously improve security of Cloud-based systems

Leverages industry best practices in security

Provides security recommendations to the application development teams and identifies security gaps

Follow Agile methodologies (SCRUM / Kanban)

Work in a DevOps culture

Work closely with multi-skilled and cross-functional teams e.g., architects, data engineers, Devops engineers, business

Supports the organisation’s Cloud strategy and aligns to the data architecture and governance including the implementation of these data governance practices.

Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data security requirements and apply technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE (REQUIRED FOR THE JOB)

Matric with Tertiary qualification in ANY of the following; Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science; Technical IT diploma from a recognised IT training institution

5+ years IT work experience and 2+ years’ experience in Network or Cloud security position (Azure, GCP or AWS)

Security & Networking related industry certifications:

CompTIA cloud+ | CompTIA security+ | ISC2 CCSP (certified cloud security professional)

AWS Solution Architect Associate | AWS Security Specialty | AWS Network Specialty

Advanced understanding of Infrastructure as Code

Terraform

AWS CloudFormation

In depth knowledge of (*cloud) networking concepts

Routing | Address allocation | DNS | Troubleshooting

AWS – VPC | Transit Gateway | PrivateLink | NACL

In depth knowledge of (*cloud) security concepts

OWASP | DevSecOps

AWS Security Groups | IAM (resource and identity) | GuardDuty | CloudTrail

Understand and be able to implement DevOps

Understand Cloud Security Frameworks:

SABSA

NIST

CIS

AWS Well Architected Framework (advantageous)

Some experience with the Python programming language.

Experience with designing and implementing Cloud solutions including use of APIs available.

Good problem-solving skills: The ability to exercise judgment in solving technical, operational, and organizational challenges, to identify issues proactively, to present solutions and options leading to resolution

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud computing

cloud security

network security

cloud solution

Security engineering

Terraform

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

